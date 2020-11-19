Dorothy Jean Ingram, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Jean Ingram, 89, of O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home, Brookfield, died early Wednesday morning, November 18, at the nursing home.

She was born November 16, 1931 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Ruth (Stevens) Morse.

Dorothy had been a phlebotomist at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 16 years.

She loved shopping, going out to eat, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.

Her husband, William A. Ingram, whom she married September 3, 1949, died March 28, 1993.

She leaves a son, Gary (Linda) Ingram of Venice, Florida; a daughter, Debra (George) Kettering of Greenville, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Katelyn (Andrew) Struthers of Jackson Center, Pennsylvania, Sheri (Scott) Porterfield of Bishop, Georgia and Christie Moore of Houston, Texas and six great-grandchildren, Grant, Annie, Julie and Emily Porterfield and Jordan and Nathan Struthers. Dorothy also leaves a brother, Ronald Morse of Niles and Ruth Tozer of Bradenton, Florida.

Besides her parents and her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Frances and Shirley Morse and a grandson, Adam Kettering.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

