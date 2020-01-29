Dorothy Jean Hoskin, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Jean Hoskin, 91, passed away Sunday evening, January 26, 2020 at Briarfield of Ashley Circle.

Dorothy was born May 25, 1928 in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Emma A. (Anderson) Bear.

She was a teacher in the public school system and received her B.A. Degree from YSU.

Dorothy was a member of the Church of Christ in Mineral Ridge.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Jeff (Shari) Hoskin of Hubbard and David Hoskin of Niles; her grandchildren, Michael, David and Lori; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Leland J. Hoskin; her son, Tom Hoskin and her brothers, Ray, Bob and Boyd Bear.

According to Dorothy’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Material contributions in Dorothy’s name may be given to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Jean Hoskin, please visit Tribute Store.