Dorothy Jane McGinnis, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Jane McGinnis, 95, passed away Monday evening, January 11, 2021 at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home in Masury.

Dorothy was born in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania on November 16, 1925, daughter of the late Ocle and Goldie (Wade) Haines.

Dorothy spent her youth in and around Mount Morris and Morgantown, West Virginia before moving to Ohio.

She will be deeply missed by her loving sons, Harvey McGinnis and Larry (Teri) McGinnis, Jr.; grandchildren, Tricia and Keith McGinnis; great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Darian; her sister, Goldie Sulka and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry McGinnis, Sr. whom she married January 15, 1953 and passed on August 27, 2016; brother, John Haines and sisters, Mildred Vance, Madeline Wiles and her identical twin, Doris Wheeler.

Dorothy retired from Packard Electric in 1983 and along with her husband Keith, she was the long-time owner of Village Antique and Lamp Shop on Main Street in Cortland.

She was a strong, intelligent, and independent woman that loved to spend time with her family. Dorothy was an adventure waiting to happen and she enjoyed camping, dune buggies, snowmobiling and riding on a Harley Davidson with her Husband.

Despite having lived in Ohio for many years, Dorothy never forgot her early upbringing. Dorothy was a living link to her family’s history, often telling stories of her youth and the many characters that dotted her life.

Dorothy will forever be remembered for the laughs she created and the life lessons she provided. Mostly she will be remembered for loving her sons, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends passionately and unconditionally.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr NE, Warren.

Services to follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township

Visitors are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Four Seasons Garden Club for Cortland Beautification, send in care of the funeral home.

