Dorothy J. “Dottie” Williams, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J.”Dottie” Williams, 92, passed away peacefully at 1:35 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland.



She was born October 7, 1928 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of John H. and Olive M. (Whitstone) Ensall.



A lifetime area resident, Dottie was a 1946 graduate of Howland High School.

She was employed for 32 years as a dental assistant for Dr. John Fusco in Niles retiring in 1991.

She was a former member of the Bolindale Christian Church where she was church organist and treasurer for nearly 30 years alongside her husband who was the minister there.



Dottie enjoyed spending long hours in her flower beds, bowling, quilting, crocheting, crossword puzzles and following the Cleveland Indians. She won numerous gold medals in bowling in the Senior Olympics and enjoyed giving away every afghan she made.



On February 14, 1947 she married the Rev. Gerald L. Williams and they enjoyed 52 years of marriage until his passing November 17, 1999. She also was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Frank, Perry and Dave Ensall; sister Frances Pollcino and granddaughter, Kellee Swauger.



She leaves behind two daughters, Shirlee (Allen) Rindfuss of Grande Island, Florida and Mari-Lee (Dr. David) Yeropoli of Champion; two grandsons, Brian (Jolyn)O’Dell of Howland and Tony (Katy) Yeropoli of Huntsburg; four great-grandchildren, Jillian and Claudia Swauger, of Niles and Brayden and Bryn O’Dell, of Howland; grandson-in-law, Atty. Terry Swauger of Niles and several nieces and nephews.



A private graveside service was held at Crown Hill Burial Park. The Rev. Erica Brown officiated.



Material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley. The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Valley and the staff at hospice house for their kind and compassionate care.



Arrangements by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel. To send condolences go to www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.