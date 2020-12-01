Dorothy H. Olejnik, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Olejnik, 79, passed away on Saturday morning, November 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital.

Dorothy was born on August 24, 1941, in Lodi, Ohio, to the late Rook and Anne Slorgie.

She went to high school at Cloverleaf in Lodi.

Dorothy married the love of her life, Andy Olejnik, on June 2, 1958 and they created a beautiful life together.

She was of Presbyterian faith. She enjoyed working at the Vienna Presbyterian Church for the Women’s Association. Dorothy was considered a domestic goddess and she loved to cook.



Dorothy will be deeply missed by her husband of 62 years, Andy; her children, Eric (Christine) Olejnik, Anatole (Rebecca) Olejnik, Nina (Keith) Long and Kathleen (Robert) Johnston; her nine grandchildren, Anthony, Krista, Eric, Ryan, Sydney, Gabriel, Noah, Kamryn and Shane; her great-grandchild, baby Futrel who is on the way and many other family and friends.

Visitation for Dorothy will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at North-Mar Church, located at 3855 East Market St, Warren, OH 44484, with services beginning at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Paul Armitage will be officiating the services.

Dorothy will be laid to rest at Vienna Township Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent to Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel or directly to North-Mar Church.

Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and heartfelt condolences with Dorothy’s family.

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy H. Olejnik please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.