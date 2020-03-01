Dorothy G. King, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M King, 88, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Monarch Skilled Nursing in Marysville.

She was born May 9, 1931, to Carl and Elizabeth (Hopwood) McFarland of Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Uniontown Senior High in 1950 and was employed by the Bell Telephone Company of Pennsylvania for 18 years. She was later employed by Neal’s Shoe Store in Warren for six years.

She was a member of the Howland Community Church and a former member of

the Fifth Wheel Club.



Dorothy is survived by her sons, David L. King of Warren and Shawn P (Cindy)

King of Marysville; her grandson, Ryan C. King of Marysville and her sister, Janice L. Roebuck of Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death on April 30, 2007, by her husband, LeRoy I. King, whom she married June 12, 1960 and her brother, Chester (Shirley) McFarland of Grantsville, Maryland.



Visitation for Dorothy will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren where a funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m.

Private burial will in the Crown Hill Burial Park.



Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Care of Marion, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy G. King, please visit Tribute Store.