WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy G. Gregory, 92, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center.

Dorothy was born on February 13, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Matthew and Mary Pabin.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She worked as a legal secretary.

She enjoyed gardening, baking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by her sons, Stanley (Janet) Gregory, Tom (Kathleen) Gregory, David Gregory and Kevin (Alice) Gregory; grandchildren, Kathryn, Melissa, Kelly, Tommy, Brandon, Michael, Kris, David and Rachelle and great-grandchildren, Mason, Amelia, Braydon, Madison and Elijah.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stanley Gregory, whom she married on September 27, 1952 and who passed on July 25, 2004; her son, Mark Gregory and brother, Thomas Pabin.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.

