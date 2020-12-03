Dorothy Ellen “Dottie” Maloney Wakin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Ellen Maloney Wakin, passed away early Monday, November 30, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman Campus.

Dorothy was born October 10, 1946, in Youngstown, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (DeRose) Maloney.

She was a 1964 graduate of Ursuline High School with honors. She was a member of the Glee Club and sang and danced in multiple productions throughout her school years. She was a member of the National Honor society. She was the Assistant Head Majorette in the school band. She received her diploma in Nursing from St. Elizabeth’s school of Nursing and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Youngstown State University. She graduated Summa Cum Laude.

Dorothy worked at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for 17 years. She was an Assistant Nurse Manager and the Nurse Manager of a General Medical/Surgical Unit. She also worked in Intermediate Medical/Surgical and Progressive Cardiac Care. She went to Northside Medical Center in 1984. She was the Nurse Manager of the Medical Intensive/Coronary Care Unit. She also managed the Progressive Care Unit and 2 North Medical Monitor. She was on Multiple committees and taskforces. She was nominated for employee of the month twice. She was a great educator to all her staff and all Critical Care Nurses. Dorothy was highly respected by the Nursing Department and upper Management. Dorothy also received her Critical Care Nurse Certification in 1992. She was and instructor for Basic Life Support as well as Advanced Life Support.

She was a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses and Sigma Theta Tau. She retired after 34 years in 2001.

Dorothy was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica. Continuing her love for music, she joined Sweet Adelines International. She sang with the Spirit of the Valley Chorus, Youngstown, Ohio, the Renaissance Rhythm Chorus, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and did a dual membership with the Sounds of Pittsburgh chorus and sang at the Sweet Adeline’s International Competition in Nashville, Tennessee in 2009. She became a member of the award- winning Sounds of Pittsburgh chorus in 2011. In 2016, the chorus received third place medals for Harmony Classic International in Las Vegas.

Dorothy was an avid sports fan. She was a “die hard” Indians fan.

Dorothy leaves her husband, John Wakin, whom she has been with since 1987 and officially married March 31, 2001; two daughters, Stacy (Patrick) Howlett of Poland and Jamie (Eric) Bella of Austintown; three grandchildren, Ryan and Lorin Sam and Patrick Howlett, Jr., all of Poland; two sisters, Beverly Maloney and Jessica Bevan both of Hilton Head, South Carolina and one brother, Edward (Vivian) Maloney of Farmington Hills, Michigan; brother-in-law, Simon (Kiki) Wakin of Canfield; in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Maloney Scanlon and a nephew, Richard Coustillac.

Due to the pandemic a Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life for Dorothy will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

