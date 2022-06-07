BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Dorothy Elizabeth Troxil, 95, transitioned peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation surrounded in love by her family.

Dorothy was born March 23, 1927 in Plymouth Township, a daughter of Paul and Ella (Skiba) Troxil.

Dorothy was a 1945 graduate of Ashtabula High School.

Dorothy was employed with Loral Aerospace Corp in Administration in California, retiring in 1992. She was then employed at Stanford Business School for five years before returning to Ashtabula in 1997 and then to Canfield, Ohio in 2006.

Mary was a devoted member of Saint Joseph’s Church, Our Lady of Peace Parish in Ashtabula, where she served as a lector at funerals and morning masses. She also sang as a member of the Resurrection Choir. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Women’s Guild and Catholic Daughters of America, Court No. 393. After moving to Canfield, she found a church home with St. Michael’s Parish. Dorothy will be remembered as a great woman of faith, devoted to her family.

Dorothy is survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Michael, Joseph, Stephen, Elmer and William Troxil and her sisters, Margaret, Gertrude Vosburg, Helen Gibson, Anna E. Chichak and Mary Ann Troxil.

According to Dorothy’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services at this time. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Ashtabula.

If desired, contributions in Dorothy’s name may be made to St. Joseph Church, 3312 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, OH 44004.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel.



To send flowers to the family of Dorothy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.