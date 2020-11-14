Dorothy “Dottie” L. Porter, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dottie” L. Porter, 84, of Austintown, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her residence.

Born October 23, 1936 in Eastbrook, Pennsylvania, Dottie was the daughter of Julius and Hazel (Rice) Dilley.

Dottie was a 1954 graduate of Eastbrook High School.

Prior to retirement she worked as a Pharmacy Tech for more than 23 years at Rite Aid.

Dottie loved to sew and crochet and was a proud member of American Sewing Guild. She most enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, Chester G. Shaffer, whom died in 1967 and her second husband, David Porter, who died in 1979. She is also preceded in death by siblings, Julia Ransom, Debbie Hicks, Connie List and Jay Dilley and her twin great-grandsons, Noah and Theo.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Martin Shaffer, Sr.; her grandchildren, Barbara “Barb” (Justin) Mitchell, Tamala “Tami” (Michael) Vaughn and Martin (Megan) Shaffer, Jr. and her great-grandchildren, Kate (David Lisowski), Anthony, Adrienne, Naveah, Carter, Lucy, Dylan and Joshua.

Per her wishes, there will be no services and Dottie will be laid to rest with her first husband, Chester.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Grace Hospice for their care and support of Dottie during the last few months.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 15, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.