Dorothy “Dott” Berry, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dott” Berry passed away Monday. December 7, 2020 at Ohio Living Lake Vista.



Dott was born on November 27, 1928 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of Cecil and Goldie Teuscher.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Richard and Cecil and her husband, Waldron.

She is survived by a sister, Verna Mae Brown and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who reside across the country.



She and her family moved to Newton Falls when she was a young child and she graduated from Newton Falls High School.

Upon graduation she relocated to Chicago, Illinois where she was among the first to complete stewardess training for United Airlines. She quickly ascended to the role of executive assistant and later accepted a similar position with the Department of Veterans’ Affairs in Washington D.C.

It was during her time in Washington that she met Waldron “Wally” Berry, who she would marry on December 27, 1957. They lived happily together until he passed away on October 2, 2011. Wally was an officer in the United States Air Force and the young couple transferred to Sculthorpe, England in 1959. Dott served as publicity chair for the American Women in the United Kingdom. She served as the assistant chairwomen of Sculthorpe Family Services and volunteered over 800 hours in service to families in the city. Dott had the opportunity to dine with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip during her residency in England.



Upon returning to the United States, she was elected chairwomen of the Arlington National Cemetery Committee, serving a one-year term from May of 1967 through April of 1968.

Shortly thereafter, Wally retired from the Air Force and they moved to Florida. Wally pursued a career in higher education and they remained in Florida for many years, until Dott moved back to northeastern Ohio in 2016.



Dott valued education and passionately supported the educational endeavors of her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Financial difficulties were a barrier to her foal of attending college after high school and she wanted to assist others as they pursued their goals and dreams. She and Wally generously provided financial assistance to all members of her family as they pursued higher education. Dott was proud of her family members that earned undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. Many of them graduated with honors and achieved considerable success in their chosen fields.



Dott had many hobbies and interests but traveling the world and visiting museums and historical sites was her favorite activity. She enjoyed learning about the customs, traditions, fashion and values of various cultures and nations. Her panorama of life experiences and interests made her a wonderful conversationalist, as she effortlessly added interesting insights to almost any discussion.



Mrs. Berry was a resident of Lake Vista Retirement Community in Cortland for the last three years. Her family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the care and affection that Dott enjoyed throughout her time at Lake Vista. Her care was exemplary and the kindness shown to her was unsurpassed.

There will be no calling hours or services, Dott’s ashes will be scattered at one of her favorite locations in Florida.

Memorials in Dott’s name can be made to the Salvation Army or any organization that supports veterans of the armed forces.



