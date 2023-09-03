HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy R. “Dot” Vine, 100, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 31, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Dot was born on February 3, 1923, in Hillsboro, North Dakota, a daughter of the late Andrew and Thora Frendberg.

She was a 1941 graduate of Fargo High School in Fargo, North Dakota and continued her education at Bismarck Evangelical Hospital School of Nursing, for her Registered Nurse training.

She worked at Trumbull Memorial Hospital as head nurse in the emergency department for 20 years, until she retired in 1979. She also worked at Huron Road Hospital in Cleveland for a year and a half. She also volunteered for 12 years at Dr. Yong Lee’s Free Medical Clinic, many years at the Children’s Rehabilitation Center in Howland and with Meals on Wheels.

She was an active member of the Howland Community Church where she was an elder, a deaconess, past president of the Women’s Fellowship and sang in the choir. She took mission trips to Ghana, Kentucky and Chicago.

She enjoyed golfing, bowling and traveling, especially with her family. She also enjoyed counted cross stitch and stitched 22 angels for family and friends.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by her loving children, Janet (Sally Doub) Vine, Judith (James) Matyas, with whom she made her home, Douglas (Linda) Vine and Jonathan (Diane) Vine; grandchildren, Michael (Amy) Matyas, Steven (Cory) Matyas, Jessica (Josh Hart) Neundorfer, Michele (Jason) Dunn, Kristy (Keith Holt) Vine, Lauren (Steven) Siemborski, David Alex (Kate) Vine, Alex Rosowicz and Jake Rosowicz and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Andrew, Maddie, Molly, William, Parker, Ben and Stevie.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David L. Vine, whom she married on January 25, 1947, and who passed away on July 8, 1978.

A private family service will be held at a later date and arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Howland Community Church.

