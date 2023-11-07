CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy B. Gray, 102, passed away Tuesday evening, October 30, 2023 at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland.

Dorothy was born on June 3, 1921 in Irvington, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Walter and Effie Gray.

She received her Bachelor and Masters degree from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and worked as a School Psychologist in the Warren Schools for 22 years and Niles Schools for four years.

She was in many golf and bowling leagues and enjoyed playing cards and working on crossword puzzles. She was a member of the Children’s Rehabilitation Auxiliary and a lifetime member of Trumbull County and Ohio Retired Teacher’s Association. She also volunteered as a tax worker for 14 years, poll worker, and with Mobile Meals.

Dorothy will be missed by seven nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter and Durand Gray.

Per Dorothy’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer Winans Chapel in Cortland.

