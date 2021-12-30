CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Ann Hash, 80, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 after complications from extensive open-heart surgery on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Born August 23,1941, to John and Mary (Hromyak) Gura, Dorothy graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in 1959 and began work at the General Electric plant.

She married Frederick P. Hash on October 21,1961 and resided in North Jackson for most of her life. Later in life, Dorothy moved in with her parents in their Lake Milton home to help care for them. For the past 15 years, she happily resided in Canfield.

Dorothy was primarily a homemaker until she began working at the Lordstown General Motors plant in 1978 where she was employed for 28 years and retired in 2006.

She loved to be active and outdoors. In the summers, she liked to play golf, ride bikes, swim, and walk with friends. For many winters, she played in a bowling league and earned membership in the 600 club. Most recently, she took pleasure in meeting up with people to exercise and swim at Creekside Fitness & Health Center. She enjoyed the competition and camaraderie of playing cards with family/friends. Dorothy was an avid reader and always had a book with her. Her co-workers were astonished that she sometimes read to pass the time when the GM production line came to a halt and during her break time at work. Most people recall Dorothy as being fun-loving with an infectious smile and laugh. Everyone understood her to be a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who delighted in spending time with and attending the activities her loved ones participated in. She relished watching her children and grandchildren play sports! Grandma Dorothy, who was often referred to as “the number one fan” was known to be in the stands rain or shine! Family and friends will deeply miss Dorothy!

She left behind her daughters, Carrie (Jim) Urda, Victoria (Troy) James and Melanie (Jim) Hulett; son, Fred (Beth) Hash, Jr.; grandchildren, Brittany, Troy, Jr., Ashton, Tiffany, Preston, Maggie and Ava; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Carter; sister, Joan (Gura) Blazek and brother-in-law, Albert Mudrinich as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Roselyn (Gura) Mudrinich and her nephew, Jason Mudrinich.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 26, 2022, at St. Catherine Church, 1254 Grandview Road, Lake Milton, OH 44429, which is part of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish with Rev. David Merzweiler as celebrant.

Dorothy believed that charity should begin at home. She rooted for the underdog. Therefore, her family ask that in lieu of flowers, you reach out to help others in need or donate to a charity in her honor. Her favorite charity was St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.