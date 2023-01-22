NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Alice Herring, 87, of North Lima, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Hospice House.

Born April 15, 1935 in Gideon, Missouri, Dorothy was the daughter of Orn and Myrtle (Street) Teal.

Dorothy married Jack Herring, Sr. December 28, 1954 and together they shared 68 years together. Dorothy cherished her role as homemaker and loved to spend time with her family.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Teal and her sister, Evelyn Workman.

She is survived by her husband, Jack; her daughter, Susan (Gary) Gula; her son Jack (Cindy) Herring, Jr.; her grandchildren Mark (Tanya) Gula and Amy (Ish) Vicen and her sister, Linda (Kenneth) Allison.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a service following at 11:00 a.m.

Dorothy will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley.

