Dorothy Alice Delgros Creed, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Alice Delgros Creed, affectionately known as “Aunt Dot,” of Masury, passed away peacefully Monday, November 8, 2021.

She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loved by those who knew her.

She married Gilbert Creed on October 25, 1941, he later passed on April 30, 2007. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Ross and Cora Hawthorne Delgros.



She is survived by her three sons, Dennis Creed, Jack (Donna) Creed and Gary Creed; four grandchildren, Jennifer Creed, Michael Creed, Matthew Creed and Allyssa Creed; three great-grandchildren, Blake Creed, Emma Creed and Scarlotte Creed and many other extended family members.



Family will hold a private committal service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hartford United Methodist Church, 6830 OH-305, Fowler, OH 44418.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

