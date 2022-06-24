YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Alice (Monroe) Cipriano, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Hospice House.

Dorothy was born on January 8, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Thomas P. and Dorothy (Wylam) Monroe.



On August 3, 1957, she was united in marriage to Larry S. Cipriano with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.



A 1954 graduate of North High School, Dorothy was employed by Handelman’s, a local book distribution company for 24 years.



A woman of faith she was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish Austintown.

Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who shared her love of cooking and baking at Sunday dinners and holiday gatherings. She and her husband Larry enjoyed their time at Wedgewood Lanes as members of several bowing leagues. She loved the simple pleasures of life spending time feeding birds, gardening and crafting with her cats nearby.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by her children, Larry D. (Liane) Cipriano, Jacque L. (Ken) Noday and Daniel P. (Paula) Cipriano and grandchildren, Brittany Noday, Danielle Noday and Nichole Noday, Annamarie Cipriano, Daniel Cipriano and Joseph Shushok.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Harold Monroe, Shirley Wylam, Tom Allen and Richard Tracey.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contribution to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44515 in Dorothy’s memory.

Private services have been held with burial at Calvary Cemetery.

