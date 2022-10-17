MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Palumbo, 90, passed away Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022, with her family by her side, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy in Canton.

Dorothy was born on May 25, 1932 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Barbara Chrnko.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School.

She worked at Westinghouse until she married the love her life, John Joseph Palumbo, on August 13, 1960 and started her family in Masury.

In her younger years, she was an accomplished duckpin bowler and was always found on the dance floor with her husband. Later in life she enjoyed gardening with John, feeding birds, sewing, embroidering, baking and cooking. In the evenings she could be found watching game shows or working on puzzles. Most of all she valued her family time with her husband and sons.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by her sons, John (Lisa), Michael (Lisa) and Mark (Laura) Palumbo; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, John Joseph Palumbo and her brother, Jake Chrnko.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, located at 357 North Main Street in Hubbard. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will follow at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Chapel Hill Retirement Community, 12200 Strausser Steet NW, Canal Fulton, OH 44614 or St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

