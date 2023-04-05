YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Haefke went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, April 3, 2023.

She was born on February 1, 1928, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Marie Nierlich and raised by Michael and Mary Nierlich following her mother’s death when Dorothy was only 12 years old.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School in 1946.

Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived her life full of grace and humility, always putting others before herself.

She gave countless hours to her church of 50 years, Redeemer Lutheran, including serving on the Ladies Guild and Altar Guild.

She enjoyed playing cards, cross-stitch, reading, as well as being a tireless fan of the Cleveland Guardians and the Ohio State University Buckeyes.

Dorothy leaves her daughter, Carol Tsvetkoff of Canfield; her daughter-in-law, Jackie Haefke of Bluffton, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Scott (Tracy) Haefke of Watercolor, Florida, Heidi (Sean) Smith of Lebanon, Ohio and Elizabeth Tsvetkoff (Bret Gould) of Delaware, Ohio and five great-grandchildren, Cal and Carmen Haefke, SJ and Savannah Smith and Thomas Scheben.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin, whom she married on November 30, 1946, as well as her son, Thomas Haefke; her son-in-law, Thomas Tsvetkoff; her brother, Michael Nierlich and her sister, Mary Jean Nierlich.

A funeral service will be held Monday, April 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austintown. Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

