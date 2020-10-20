Dorothy A. Ferguson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Ferguson, 92, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 17, 2020, at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

She was born September 30, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of Dominic and Helen (Cvetkovich) Saganich.

Dorothy was a Registered Nurse with both Trumbull Memorial Hospital and Ron Joy Nursing Home, retiring in 1991.

Dorothy was a 1946 graduate of McDonald High School. She then graduated from the Trumbull Memorial School of Nursing in 1949.

She was a member of St. Michael Church in Canfield.

Dorothy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson.

She enjoyed reading and watching football, particularly the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Dorothy’s husband, Frank R. Ferguson, Jr., whom she married February 29, 1964, died May 14, 1994.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary K. (Paul L.) Witkowski, of Canfield; her grandson, Joseph P. Witkowski of Alexandria, Virginia and 11 nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband; Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, Dominic and John Saganich and her half-sisters, Johanna Cherney and Barbara Pollock.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to The Society of Mount Carmel, Provincial Office, Attn: Vicky, 1317 N. Frontage Road, Darien, IL 60561-5530.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

