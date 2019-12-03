Dorothie Jane Wiley, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothie J. Wiley, 99, of Canfield, passed away December 2, 2019, at The Inn at Glenellen in North Lima, with her loving family at her side.



Born January 9, 1920, in Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Clarence and Lucille (Hamiliton) Guertal.



Dorothie was a graduate of McKinley High School. Prior to retirement she worked for the Canfield School District as a Secretary.



Dorothie was a member of the Canfield Presbyterian Church, where she was a Deacon and an Elder. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Canfield Sports Boosters and the head of Sleepy Hollow Garden Club.

Dorothie had a lifetime affiliation with the Canfield Fair and she was the head of Arts and Crafts. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, swimming and spending time with her family.



She will be remembered for her strength, gentleness, humor, and love.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wiley; her first husband, Robert Slingluff; her son, Tedd Wiley; her sister, Cloedien Guertal and her brother, Donal Guertal.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Carol (Michael) Sabula of Poland, Robert (Ashlee Moore) Slingluff of Canal Winchester, Dr. Richard (Karen) Wiley of West Salem, Dr. Douglas (Beth) Wiley of Leetonia, Bruce (Susan) Wiley of Newbury, Robin Wiley of Avon and her nephew, Scot Findlay of Palmetto, Florida; her grandchildren Nicole, Michael Robert, Aaron, Ryan, Owen, Taylor, Andrew, Caitlin, Cooper, Hanna, Ben, Maxx, Mason and Mitchell; her great-grandchildren, Anthony, Ashlynn, Seth, Luke, Gage, Piper and Evelyn.



A Celebration of Life will take place at the Canfield Presbyterian Church, 140 W. Main St. in Canfield on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., where friends will be received one hour prior to the service.



Dorothie had a special place in her heart for Lynn Pilcher, who was her caregiver for 14 years. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Glenellen for their loving and compassionate care.



Dorothie gave in death as she gave in life; in her final act of service her body will be donated to The Ohio State University for the advancement of science.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Paul Easton Church at Glenellen, 9661 Market St., North Lima, Ohio 44452.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

