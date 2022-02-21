WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothea Jane Lewis, “DJ”, 27 of Warren, lost her courageous battle with cancer of Monday, February 14.

DJ was born November 22, 1994, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Dotsy Snowden and William Lewis, Jr.

DJ graduated in 2013 from ECOT, as well as from Kent State University with an associate degree in nursing in 2019.

She worked at Gillette Nursing Home, touching the lives of many, as a registered nurse.

She was very active in the dance community. She was a cheerleader in high school and was also a competitive dancer for 16 years winning many awards including the “Queen of Turns” and was invited to dance on the international dance team with invites to dance in Spain and Italy. DJ taught dance for the last eight years, touching the lives of many young dancers. She also enjoyed painting and crafts.

She will be deeply missed by her father, William (Shannon) Lewis, Jr. of Niles; her sisters, Margaret (William, Jr.) Bidwell of Cortland and Jessica (Jacob McAdams) Lewis of Warren; her boyfriend of eight years, Zachary Richards of Warren and his parents, Robert and Michelle Richards. She also leaves behind three nephews and a niece, William III and Zachary Bidwell of Cortland and Gannon and Sophia McAdams of Warren, as well as her extended family, Jade Lewis and Nicole Palmer, who were like a brother and sister to her, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and her entire dance family at Starstruck Dance Academy.

DJ was preceded in death by her mother, Dotsy Snowden; both maternal and paternal grandparents and three uncles.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 6. Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. and join for dinner from 12:30 – 4:00 p.m., at DiVieste’s Banquet Center.

Care was entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel.

In lieu of flowers DJ would have wanted monetary donations made to The National Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of her fight with Triple Negative Breast Cancer. #DJSTRONG.

