Doris Walker-Gunther, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Walker-Gunther, 74, died Thursday, November 12, 2019 after a long battle with dementia.



Doris was the youngest of ten children born in Mumford, Alabama to the late Cleveland and Annie Mae Walker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Jessica Tyler; sisters, Ruby Walker and Idella Walker-Murray; brothers, Roosevelt and Cleo Walker and stepbrother, Eddie Bias.



Doris became a member of Triedstone Baptist Church after moving her from Alabama in 1959.

She was retired from the United Steelworkers of America and a 1964 graduate of Howland High School.



Doris leaves her husband of 53 years, William Gunther to mourn her passing; two children, Kimberly (Kevin) Foy and William Keith (Rochelle) Gunther and grandchildren, Shaneka and Briaune Gunther and Corbin Gunther Foy. Doris also leaves her sisters, Lois Ball and Ruth (Richard) Morton; brothers, Leroy Walker and William Henry (Barbara) Walker; sisters-in-law, Diane (Dennis) Franklin, Wanda Richardson and Tracy Murray and aunts Lela Rutledge and Effie Coats.



Per Doris’s request no services will be held.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Drive #4, Canfield, OH 44406.



“None of us lives to himself, and none of us dies to himself. If we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord; so then, whether we live or whether we die we are the Lord’s.”

Romans 14:7-8



Arrangements were handled by Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel.

