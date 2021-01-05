Doris Louise Dickerhoof, Berlin Center, Ohio



BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Lord said, “Come to me, you who are weary, and I will give you rest!” So, it was on December 26, 2020 at the age of 93, Doris sought to rest in the arms of Jesus.

She resided at Shepherd of The Valley, Boardman following a vigorous and painful battle with metastatic bone cancer. In the midst of her battle with terminal cancer, she contracted Covid-19 and after six weeks she managed to beat Covid-19.

Doris was born in Austintown, Ohio on March 18, 1927. Earl and Loraine (Minck) Ressler welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Doris Louise Ressler into the world as a younger sibling to one brother, Elwood Ressler. The family raised their two children in the small neighborhood known as “Bowman’s Corner’s”.

Doris was a 1945 graduate of Canfield High School.

Doris met the love of her life, Roy Dickerhoof and they were married on June 2, 1947. They lived in North Canton for a brief time and moved back to the neighborhood. They built their home together and it became their permanent residence.



Doris worked as a secretary for Western Reserve School District as a secretary at Ellsworth Elementary retiring in 1978.

After retiring, Doris enjoyed traveling, camping, weekly arts and craft days with her neighbor ladies. Thursday’s were designated as “hair day”. This was a day that was devoted to, none other than her time with many others who joined for their weekly style and fellowship at Sue’s neighborhood salon.

Doris and Roy enjoyed taking time to enjoy their 1962 Buick Electra convertible. They belonged to the Tri-State Old Car Club and loved cruising car shows, parades and sharing time with grandkids that wanted to be part of driving in the parade or throwing candy.

Doris was a 35-year member of Berlin Center United Methodist Church where she devoted her gift of hospitality to fostering intentional conversation, getting to know the new faces in church which often led to lunch after church nearly every Sunday. Doris served on the Worship Committee where she was meticulous about her ministry in decorating the church for every religious holiday or celebration.



She leaves a son Gary (Terry) Dickerhoof of Poland and a daughter Judith (Charles) Briceland of Canfield; four grandchildren, Matthew (Vivian) Dickerhoof, Mark (Sarah) Dickerhoof, Christa (Michael Mogg) Briceland and Lisa (Steve) Kolp; five great-grandchildren Ava and Alaina Dickerhoof, Ryder and Reagan Kolp and Quinn Mogg with a baby brother due to arrive very soon.

Preceding Doris in death were her parents, her husband Roy Dickerhoof of 65 years and her brother Elwood (Helene) Ressler.



Respectfully, the family is having a private funeral service on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Canfield Chapel. Pastor Fred R. Higgins, of BCUMC will lead the family in scripture and commending Doris’s life. The internment will be at Ellsworth Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be planned in late summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family is honoring Doris’s request to make tributes to the Berlin Center United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank everyone who contributed time in sharing kind words, smiles and prayers for Doris throughout the years. Pause and pray for one another and share the Love of Jesus. In a quote from Doris during a nightly prayer in the last weeks of her life – “I just don’t know how I would have ever gotten through my life, especially this last part without the love of Jesus!”



