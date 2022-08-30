LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Jean Sbandi, 90 of Liberty Township, Ohio died peacefully Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro, North Carolina.

Doris was born October 5, 1931 in Struthers, a daughter of the late Arthur and Stella (Cousineau) Shaffer.



She graduated from Struthers High School in 1949 and had attended Youngstown College.

Following high school Doris worked for Isaly’s.



She married her husband John Sbandi, Sr. on October 5, 1951 and they shared 67 years together before he died in June of 2019. Doris and John were blessed with three children, John Jr (Donna), New London, North Carolina; Janine (Rod) Goddard, Ellsworth, Ohio and Holly (Tucker) Fairburn, Lakeview, Oregon.



As her children got older, Doris worked for Stouss’ in downtown Youngstown as a telephone operator for a few years.

When U.S. Steel closed in 1980, John and Doris moved to New Jersey where they commuted to New York City for their jobs, Doris working for Navios Corp. for two years as a file clerk. Doris enjoyed every day that she was in New York City.



In 1983 they moved back to Ohio and settled in Liberty Township. Here she served as a docent for many years at the Butler Institute of American Art. She enjoyed giving tours to the children the most. She also worked at Sam’s club handing out samples to the customers.



Doris leaves her three children, seven grandchildren – John (Tracie) Sbandi lll; Joseph (Cecil) Sbandi; Christiana (Trent) Haskins; Carl (Diana) Fairburn, lllinois; Michael (Emma) Sbandi; Carly (Joe) Faunda; Erika Goddard and 10 great-grandchildren – Allysa, Dylan, Gabby, Hannah, Mikayla, McKenna, Avery, Gianna, Guila and Niko.



Besides her parents and her husband, Doris was preceded in death by three sisters, Marilyn Bishop, JoAnn Prater, Ruth Ewalt; two brothers, Glenn Shaffer, John “Jack” Shaffer and a great-grandson, Aiden.



Private graveside services will be held for the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



