Doris Jean Reid, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Jean Reid passed away Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020 and is now present with the Lord.

Doris “Jean” Reid was born March 19, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Jean graduated from South High School in 1943.

She was an only child. She was the daughter of Dorothy Jean Lighthizer and Dr. Robert G. Mossman. Jean was raised by her parents Bert D. and Dorothy (Lighthizer) Gamble.

Jean had worked three years at Strouss-Hirshberg and two years at Dollar Bank. Jean started selling Avon in 1961 door to door and on April 1, 2011 was honored at a dinner of 200 women for selling Avon 50 years. In recognition of her dedicated service, she was inducted into Avon’s Lifetime President’s Club. She had earned 34 Mrs. Albee Award figurines (since 1978) for high sales. She was also awarded two Spirit of Avon award. Many of her customers became dear friends to her thru the years.

Jean married Daniel M. Reid of Youngstown, on August 31, 1946 and were blessed with 50 years of marriage until his passing July 22, 1996. Jean and Danny made their home in Liberty Township in 1949. Danny was a Staff Sergeant in WWII. He was part of the 3937th Quartermaster Gasoline Supply Company, attached to General George Patton’s U.S. Third Army in France and Germany after the Allied invasion of Normandy in June 1944.

Jean is a member of the Churchill United Methodist Church in Liberty.

She was an active member of the Commercial Shearing “Soar” Retirees. She loved playing the organ and piano. She loved collecting porcelain dolls and figurines. She was extremely interested in family history and genealogy and delighted in talking about recollections of her past with her family. She was a direct descendant of Lt. James Williamson, a Revolutionary War officer in the 7th PA Regiment Continental Line. Lt. Williamson was personally appointed by General George Washington in February 1778, while at Valley Forge, with the task of recruiting in Cumberland Co. PA to bolster the Continental Line.

There will be no calling hours at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Funeral arrangements will be limited to the immediate family in compliance with pandemic guidelines.

Jean’s interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown on Saturday, April 11.

Jean was a loving mother and will be sorely missed by family and friends. She leaves behind her three children, Ronald (Jan) of Newton Falls, Robert (Eva) of Baltimore Ohio and Diana (Randy) Gains of Youngstown; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a great-great grandson.

The family offers its heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of the Valley of Youngstown and Humility of Austintown for their wonderful loving care.

