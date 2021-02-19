Doris “Jean” Hamlin, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Jean Hamlin, 86, of Austintown passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Austinwoods Nursing Center surrounded by her family.

Jean, as she liked to be called, was born September 8, 1934 in Huntington West Virginia. She was the daughter of Garrett Hobart and Cora Mae (Childers) Adkins.

She graduated from Huntington East High School in 1952.

She was devoted to her family and loved being a wife, mother and grandmother.

She loved reading and flea marketing with her husband. She was also an avid collector of dolls and Elvis memorabilia.

She always saw the best in everyone and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Jean leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Sherry Riley, Mark (Candy) Hamlin and Kim (Jeff) Lawrence; her grandchildren, Mark (Eileen) Hamlin and Hannah Lawrence; her great-grandson, Conner Wood and her nephew, Jeffrey (Catherine) Newberg.

Jean is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernard Hamlin, with whom she had 62 years of marriage until his passing June 17, 2015. She is also preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Carol Newberg.

Services were privately held and Jean was laid to rest at Getaway Cemetery in Chesapeake, Ohio.

