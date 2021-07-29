Doris Jean Balchick, Austintown Township, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Jean Balchick (Purola) passed away Monday, July 26.

She was born in Youngstown, October 13, 1931.



She leaves her daughters, Karen Balchick and Barbara Balchick Koury (John Koury); her granddaughter, Lauren Roberts (Dave Wojnowski) and her cherished great-grandchildren, Nick and Amelia Wojnowski.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Balchick; her daughter, Linda Balchick Roberts and her parents, Helen Purola (Gerbich) and Arnold Purola.

Doris will also be missed by her sisters, Cheryl Kincade (Pat Kincade), Diana Stanton and Carol Lee Peacock, as well as her stepmother, Doris Purola. She also was a very involved aunt and great-aunt to her numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.



Doris was a member of the Girard High School 1949 graduating class, where her friendships with classmates lasted throughout her life.

She was a valued employee for Isaly’s, St. Elizabeth Hospital, Wean Credit Union, Austintown Schools and Arby’s Office Staff.



Doris lived for service to all in need. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for her family.

She was a faithful parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, where she had lived since 1954.



Friends may pay their respects at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Austintown, on Monday August 2, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a Funeral Mass starting at 11:00 a.m.

Remembrances may be sent to Angels for Animals or the Austintown Senior Center in her name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

