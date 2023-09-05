WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Pearle Hoffman Brocken, 97, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Doris was born November 12, 1925, in Millvale, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Hoffman.

She was a 1942 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School at the age of 16 as she was able to graduate early due to skipping two grades.

She worked as a legal secretary for attorney James Donald Campbell and later as a credit manager at Spiegel Catalog Store.

She was a loving mother who was a Cub Scout Den Mother, attended all her children’s school activities, sporting events, music lessons, and dancing school activities for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, going to fairs, festivals, and any fun events including casinos. And she was a better cook than she thought she was.

Doris will be deeply missed by her loving children, Robert (Sally) Brocken and Margaret “Peggy” Peters, who was her constant companion to many fun events; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas E. Brocken, whom she married on June 28, 1947 and passed away May 10, 2005; sister, Margaret Brocken and brother-in-law, Norbert Brocken.

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Lane Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren with funeral services to follow at 12:30 p.m.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna Township.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 6, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.