NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Ford, 85, passed away Monday afternoon, January 2, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

Doris was born on September 2, 1937 in Niles, Ohio a daughter of the late Dewey and Pearl Bowman.

She was a member of Fowler Community Church and head of the church nursery for five years.

She will be deeply missed by her husband Rexall Ford, whom she married on July 26, 1955; daughters, Linda (Ronald) Bass and Martha (Edward) McQuilken; grandchildren, Crystal (Jason) Yarina and Melissa Misier and her fiancé Chaz Davis; great-grandchildren, Kyle Bass, Ethan Bass, Aiden Harper, Scarlett Bass, Kacey Misier, and Lucas Misier; and her sister, Barbara Williams.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her grandson Daniel Bass and aunt Martha Balicki.

Per Doris’ wishes, a private graveside was held and burial took place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

