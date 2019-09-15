Doris Eloise Johnson, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, for Doris Eloise Johnson, 97, of Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center who died Saturday morning, September 14, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Doris was born September 15, 1921 in Hopedale, Ohio, a daughter of the late Cameron H. and Velma Grace Owen Trimmer and came to this area in the 40’s.

She was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church and the Women’s Missionary Circle of the church, the Greenford Grange, Mahoning County Farm Bureau and the Extension Club of Goshen.

Her husband, Wayne M. Johnson, whom she married December 14, 1940, died March 3, 1995.

She leaves three sons, Larry (Kitty) Johnson of Canfield, Harold Lee (Susan) Johnson of Beloit and Dale Allen Johnson of Minneapolis, Minnesota; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Doris was preceded in death by a brother, Doyle Trimmer and a granddaughter, Rebecca Johnson.

Friends may call on Wednesday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Concord Presbyterian Church, 10013 Salem-Warren Road, Salem 44460 or to Community Hospice, 2341 East State Street, Unit B, Salem 44460.

