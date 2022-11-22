AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris E. May, 90, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Austintown Healthcare.

She was born September 1, 1932 in Salem, a daughter of Theodore and Molly Mae (Burke) Adams.

Doris was a homemaker.

She was a graduate of Salem High School.

Her hobbies included collecting blue granite and a mini-shoe collection. Doris enjoyed antiques and creating Shadow Box displays and also collecting change.

Her husband of 67 years, Glenn L. May, whom she married August 13, 1953, died May 2, 2019.

Doris is survived by her children, Diane (Michael) Zitkovic of Austintown, Kevin May (Brenda) of Austintown, Kathleen (Larry) Fink of Michigan, Kenneth Glenn (Penny) May of Salem and Keith “Charlie” (Suzanne) May of Austintown; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Angel.

Besides her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by her daughter, Dorothy Lee May; her brothers, Arnold, Albert, Norman, Kenneth, Donald, Leroy, Danny and her sister, Dorothy Hill.

According to Doris’ wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel.

