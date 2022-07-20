MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Dunlap Dunn Feder of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, passed away after an extended hospice stay in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 14, 2022.

She was born June 2, 1926, in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, the daughter of Floyd Clifton Dunlap and Elizabeth Heron Dunlap.

She attended Mineral Ridge High School where she played French Horn in the band, and captured the State top vocalist competition, graduating in 1944.

She excelled at her profession as an executive secretary to a number of different companies in Ohio, West Virginia, Chicago and Florida.

Her greatest hobby was knitting, and she gained local News recognition for knitting and donating hundreds of hats to cancer patients. Music was always a part of her life as a soloist, pianist, organist and choir director everywhere she went.

Doris was a proud mother and will be missed by many, including her sons Rick (Sue) of Cincinnati, Bob of Albuquerque, New Mexico and daughter Terry of Columbus, Ohio, nephew Jim (Kris) of Richmond, Ohio, and niece Jenny (Les) of Florida. Her grandchildren James Stanford (Kate) of Montclair, New Jersey, granddaughter Susan Riggins (Nate) of Columbus, Ohio, Christine Spillson (Marcus) of Houston, Texas, Katie Whiteside (John) of Pickerington, Ohio, and Michael Dunn (Julia) of Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as best friends, Ruth Janet Wilson of Cortland, Ohio and June Hubbard of Houston, Texas. Great grandchildren Maggie, Lizzie and Tommy Stanford of Montclair, New Jersey, Jacob Riggins of Columbus, Ohio, and Riley and Alice Dunn of Cincinnati.

She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Elizabeth Dunlap, her husband Victor Feder, her sister Alice Croft, her brother Floyd (Sonny) Dunlap) and her daughter-in-law Jill Taylor Dunn.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.