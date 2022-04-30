AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Baker, 92, of Austintown passed away peacefully on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Omni Manor Health Care Center with family by her side.

Doris was born September 19, 1929 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Herbert and Vera (Shaffer) Kibler.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1947 and from Youngstown College in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree.

She was employed as a legal secretary for 35 years, retiring in 1997.

Doris was a member of Austintown Community Church and Austintown AARP Chapter 4339.

Along with her husband, Richard H. Baker, whom she married on May 2, 1953, Doris enjoyed traveling to meetings and functions across the country with members of the former World War II Veterans organization CBI (China, Burma and India).

She was an active member of Youngstown State University’s alumni association and looked forward to attending YSU’s lecture series.

Doris especially loved spending time helping with her grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband Richard on August 26, 2011.

She is survived by her three children, Gail (Kenneth) Castle of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Susan Gessler of Austintown and Donald Baker of Linthicum Heights, Maryland. Doris also leaves behind two grandchildren, Patrick (Nicole) Gessler of Canfield and Brenna (Michael) Livi of Salem as well as three great-grandchildren, Asher Gessler, Madeline Gessler and Ellie Livi.

Friends and family may pay their respects at Lane Funeral Home, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown on Tuesday, May 3 from 5:00 – 6:15 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 6:30 p.m.

The family will forever be grateful to the kind, caring staff at Paisley House where Doris spent seven years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Paisley House Assisted Living, 1408 Mahoning Ave.,Youngstown, 44509.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

