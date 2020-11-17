Doris A. Valley, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris A. Burrows Valley, 82, of Canfield, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Park Vista in Youngstown.



Born July 31, 1938 in Hubbard, Ohio, Doris was the daughter of Milo and Helen (Snyder) Burrows.



Doris was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Upon graduation from Paramount Beauty School, she worked as a beautician at McKelvey’s. She also worked at Strouss’, Goldies’ and Paul’s before retiring in the 80s.



Doris was very active and belonged to different bowling leagues, golf leagues, including the Bedford Trail Ladies’ Golf League. She was also in card clubs and the Mahoning Valley Corvette Club. She was a talented cake decorator and enjoyed painting. She cherished her time with her family most, especially watching her grandchildren participate in their various sporting activities.



Doris leaves her husband, Richard J. Valley of 63 years; her three children, Theresa (Dave) Soukenik, Annette Valley and Rick (Dawn) Valley; her bother, Ronald Burrows; her five grandchildren, Timothy Alexander and Jesse, Brooke, Brandi and Bree Valley; three stepgrandchildren, Jennifer, David and Andrew Soukenik and her stepgreat-grandson, Beau Beitzel.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her three brothers, Richard, Edward and Philip.



A private Mass of Christian burial will take place and Doris will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.