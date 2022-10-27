CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dora Mae Root passed away Thursday morning October 27, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, surrounded by love.

Dora was born January 22, 1934, daughter of Alfred Palumbo and Jeannette Miller.

Dora enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing cards, and cheering on the Cleveland Indians. Her real love was dancing; especially polkas.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Carla (David) Spackman, Larry (Lavonne) Root, Cheryl (Brian) Rutkowski, and Doraine (Frank) Newton; seven grandchildren, Christine, Kimberly, Danny, Brandon, Justin, Aaron and Austin; 20 great-grandchildren; brother Alfred Palumbo; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received at Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer Winans Chapel in Cortland from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday October 29, 2022 with a celebration of life to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mikel Lagaras of The River Church in Warren.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuenralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Dora , please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.