WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna W. Poniewasz, 76 of Warren, died Sunday morning, July 24, 2022 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Donna was born April 19, 1946 in Newton Falls, a daughter of the late Orville L. and Hazel I. (Ware) Wright and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1964.

She then went to work for Packard Electric from August 1964 until she retired in September of 1997.

Donna was a member of the former St. Pius X Catholic Church.

She enjoyed gambling and going to casinos. She was an avid sports fan, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers. Donna loved to watch sports on TV and enjoyed watching Steph Curry play for Golden State. She was also an Elvis fan. Most importantly, Donna was very proud of her only son, Ron, and often bragged about him being a sports editor.

She will be dearly missed by her son Ronald J. Poniewasz, Jr. of New Castle and her former husband, Ronald J. Poniewasz, Sr.

Friends my call on Thursday at Lane Funeral Home,Robert-Clark Chapel, Warren from 10:00 -10:45 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 11:00 a.m.

