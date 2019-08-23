Donna S. Benson, Brookfield, Ohio – Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna S. Benson, 85, passed away Thursday morning, August 22, 2019, at her home.

Donna was born on April 13, 1934, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Miles and Edna Snyder.

She was a graduate of Brookfield High School, Shenango Valley Commercial Institute and attended Kent State University.

She worked at Commercial Shearing until she retired in 1996.

She will be deeply missed by her son, Gregory (Sarah) Benson of Brookfield.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Warren and Miles Snyder.

Funeral services for Donna will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield.

Burial will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

