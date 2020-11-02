Donna R. Lott, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Ruth Hagerty-Downs Lott, 89 passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the emergency room of Trumbull Memorial Hospital.



She was born on June 25, 1931 in Warren, the daughter of the late Calvin and Lucille Hagerty.



She graduated from Howland High School in 1949.



She married the first love of her life, Hal R. Downs on June 17, 1950.

She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. The couple shared two children, Timothy R. Downs (Wendy) and Patti L. Elston. She adored her grandchildren, Kimberlee R. Lytle (Jeff), Kelli R. Olesky (Mike), William T. Elston and Devon E. Downs and great-grandchildren, Lauren and Ryan Lytle and Michael Olesky.



After many years as an executive secretary she retired from the Federal Land Bank to spend time with her family.

Donna loved square dancing with Hal, crafting and sewing, reading and Sunday dinners with her family. She enjoyed her monthly lunches with the girls from her graduating class and monthly dinners with a close group of family and friends.

Donna was a member of Howland United Methodist Church.



On May 23, 1998 she married the second love of her life, Robert A. Lott. Bob brought to the marriage his children, Robert Lott, Jr., Vicki Hakala, Jeffrey Lott and Elizabeth Charles, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Donna and Bob were devoted volunteers of Trumbull County Mobile Meals for 15 years. She and Bob enjoyed traveling and have especially fond memories of their trip to Alaska.



In addition to her parents and her first husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda.



She lived a life full of love and laughter and was truly the matriarch of her family, which she made sure they knew.



Private memorial services will be held at Howland United Methodist Church on Thursday, November 12 at 6:00 p.m. Friends may pay their respects one hour prior, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Face masks will be required inside the church and the family asks that you please practice social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Howland United Methodist Church and Trumbull County Mobile Meals.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

