FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna McCarthy of Fowler passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Green, Ohio.

Donna was born in the Lion’s Club in Cortland, Ohio to Raymond and Marie Graham on September 21, 1933.

She graduated from Fowler High School in June 1952 and married the love of her life John McCarthy of Vienna on October 9, 1952, in Angola, Indiana.

Donna was a stay-at-home mother with many outside interests and responsibilities. She worked as a substitute secretary at Neal Middle School and Cortland Trinity Baptist Church, led a Girl Scout Troop, volunteered in many community organizations, and served in many capacities at the Cortland Trinity Church.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Marie Graham, her brother, Raymond (Butch) Graham, and son, Michael McCarthy.

Donna is survived by her husband of seventy years, John McCarthy, daughters Kathleen (Gary) Schrecengost of Fowler and Christiane (Attila) Varga of Hartville, daughter-in-law, Nancy McCarthy of Brunswick , grandchildren Kari, Cory, Craig (Tiffany) Schrecengost, Jamie (Jack) Yahnert, Erin (Noel) Moore, Olivia and Faith Varga, and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22 at 1:30PM at Calvary Bible Church in Cortland, Ohio. Calling hours will immediately precede the service from 11:30AM – 1:30PM. A private burial will follow at Dugan cemetery in Fowler, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Light of Life Ministries P.O. Box 283 Hazel Park, Michigan 48030.

Arrangements are by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. Cortland, OH 44410. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Donna, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.