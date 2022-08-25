YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Marie Jones, 86 of Youngstown, Ohio, died early Monday morning, August 22, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Donna was born July 14, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Clyde A. and Violet (Jennings) Thompson.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1954 and received her Bachelor Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

Donna taught 7th grade Math and Language Arts for 25 years at South Range School, retiring in 1993.

Donna enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved to travel; walking the beach while in Myrtle Beach, trips to Hawaii and taking cruises.

Her husband, Jack F. “Jonesy”, whom she married August 25, 1956, died October 24, 2020.

She leaves her children, Terri J. (John) Bragdon of Aynor, South Carolina, Ken (Sandy) Jones of Austintown and Cindi Jones of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and three grandchildren, Alyssa Jones, Michael Giannini and Jennifer Lewin.

Besides her parents and her husband, Donna was preceded in death by a brother, Al Thompson and a sister, Lil Deak.

Friends may call on Monday, August 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Scleroderma Foundation at www.scleroderma.org.



Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

