Donna M. Paynter, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna M. Paynter, 78, passed away Monday morning, July 8, 2019, at her residence.

She was born March 7, 1941, in East Liverpool, a daughter of John W. and Myrtle M. (Seevers) Palmer.

Donna and her husband Frank lived in the Washington D.C. area for 30 years and moved to Austintown in 1992, where they joined the West Side Baptist Church, later merging with Calvary Baptist Church. They enjoyed being a part of the Christian Clown ministry. Donna was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she was the treasurer for many years and a member of the American Baptist Women. She loved to sing and was a member of the church choir.

Donna had many talents, including sewing and crafting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Donna’s husband of 55 years, Franklin “Frank” R. Paynter, whom she married May 6, 1961, died April 7, 2017.

Donna is survived by her children, Connie (Kevin) Sharer of Washingtonville, Tina (Randi) Snee of Baldwin, Maryland, Darlene (Reed) Engdahl of Alexandria, Virginia, Denise (Mike) Peterson of Austintown, Sam (Liz) Snee of Washington, D.C. and Stephen (Angelia) Paynter of Austintown; five sisters; two brothers; 22 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Snee.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at Calvary Baptist Church, where the service will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Washingtonville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Donna’s name may be given to Calvary Baptist Church, 1463 Shields Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

