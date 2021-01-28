Donna M. Moherman, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services will be held for Donna M. Moherman, 90 of Austintown, who died Thursday morning, January 22, 2021 at Humility House.

Donna was born December 29, 1930 in Buffalo, New York a daughter of the late Ira and Ruth (Avery) Schiefer and came to this area as a child and graduated from Jackson Milton High School.

Donna had spent most of her life in this area, except for a period of time when she lived in Harper Woods, Michigan. During that time, Donna worked as a bookkeeper for the Blake Company in Gross Pointe from 1978 until returning to this area in 1993.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Youngstown where she assisted with the Altar Guild, volunteering for funeral luncheons, preparing Sunday bulletins and nursing home services. Donna was a former member of the First Federated Church in North Jackson where she was a Sunday School teacher, a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Past President of the Palmyra VFW Ladies’ Auxilliary.

In her younger years, Donna enjoyed water-skiing and more recently she enjoyed water aerobics, playing bingo and going to casinos. She had a life long love of animals. Most importantly, Donna cherished her granddaughters and her five great-grandchildren. While living in Michigan, her grand-daughters would come and stay with her each summer for several weeks, giving her a chance to dote on them and take them to special places including the mountains of Tennessee. She enjoyed the time in Chicago and Akron with her great-grandchildren, especially taking them to the Wild West Town, the Akron Zoo and boating trips to Port Huron and to Sandusky on Lake Erie.

Her husband, Jack O. Moherman, whom she married in 1947, died in 2001.

Donna leaves her daughter, Janet M.(Richard) Kay of Youngstown; her two granddaughters, Jennifer (Greg) Ferrell of Cary, Illinois, Julie (Joe) Ruscak of Akron and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Spurio.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

