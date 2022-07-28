MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Donna M. Armstrong, passed away and was reunited with her loving husband, Jeff.



Born October 12, 1957 in Butler, Pennsylvania, Donna was the daughter of Loren and Mable (Smith) Conner.



On March 19, 1976, she married her high school sweetheart, Jeffery J. Armstrong and together they built a life together in Mineral Ridge and raised two children.

Donna enjoyed her visits to the casino and going out to dinner with her family.



Prior to her retirement, she worked at Shepherd of the Valley in Dietary and Housekeeping for over 20 years. Donna was loved by her co-workers, residents and friends. She had an infectious laugh and she was a joy to be around.



Donna is preceded by her husband, Jeff, who died January 22, 2021. She is also preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Marion (Richard) Hill and her sister-in-law, Julie Conner.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Lisa (Bryan) Seivert and Jeffrey J. (Brett) Armstrong, Jr.; her siblings, Loren Conner, Father Steven Conner, William (Janice) Conner, Larry (Michelle) Conner, Mable (Tim) Robinson and Clarence (Lynette) Conner and her grandson, Cameron and Connor Seivert.



Per Donna’s wishes, there were no services.

Donna will be laid to rest with her husband, Jeff, at Conneration Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.



