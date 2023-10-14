BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Louise (Barney) Craig, 81, a lifelong Berlin Center resident, went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully in her own home on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Donna was born on December 22, 1941. She was the daughter of Nadine and Emory Barney.

She fell in love and married her high school sweetheart, Joe Craig, at just 17 years old. They were band mates, he played the tuba and she was a majorette.

They graduated from Western Reserve Local School in June, 1959.

They married and created a beautiful life and home the following December. 64 years of love and life filled their home. Raising a family on the farm was her passion as she gardened, cooked, and baked many wedding cakes, cookies, and kolachi.

She passionately served in many capacities in her church, Berlin Center United Methodist Church. Donna sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and served with United Methodist Women. She served in the kitchen for every event held in the church building. Turkey Dinner fundraisers and soup sharing were some of the outstanding occasions for sharing food for all who knew and loved her. She was always eager to share a recipe and a meal.

The family’s beautiful home was often a gathering place for teens and youth with a pond full of splashing and fun, with a fire roaring nearby and with hot dogs and s’mores ready to beconsumed. 4 – H and sporting events were always on her calendar, never missing theopportunity to attend.

The greatest lights of Donna’s life were her grandchildren. She loved watching them participate in sporting events and they brought her such pride. her grandchildren are Ryan (Haley) Marshburn, Shannon Marshburn, Mitchell Craig, Maxwell Craig and Rob Lozier.

Donna enjoyed playing cards with friends and had an extensive group of dear loved ones she would entertain regularly.

She will be so very sadly missed by her husband Joe, daughter Renee (Jerry) Marshburn of Columbiana, and son Brian (Marci) of Berlin Center, her brother Bob (Wendy) Barney of Berlin Center, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Donna’s heart was shared through a great meal or a special hand sewn doll or outfit.

She was preceded in death by her sister Pat Markota. The Craig family would like to thank the staff at Akeso Hospice for their compassionate care at Donna’s time of need.

The family will receive guests and visitors from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Berlin Center United Methodist Church one hour prior to the funeral service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the church as well. Berlin Center United Methodist Church, 15611 West Akron Canfield Road, Berlin Center, OH 44401.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Donna, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.