Donna Lee Coman, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lee Coman, 81 of Canfield died Monday, December 7, 2020 evening at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Boardman.

Donna was born July 8, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl F. and D. Laverne (Montgomery) Dunning and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Canfield High School and had worked as an Administrative Assistant for Canfield Schools and later Boardman High School for 25 years, retiring in 1999.

She was an avid bowler and belonged to the Boardman Camelot Bowling League, and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Branch # 3298 of Austintown. Donna enjoyed camping and spent many week-ends at her camper at Chaparral Campgrounds in Salem. She was a loving mother and grandmother with strong family values and will be sadly missed by all who loved her.

She leaves her three sons, Timothy R. (Ruth) Franklin of Westerville, OH, Scott W. (Shauna) Franklin of Columbus, Daniel R. (Debra) Franklin of Canfield; two step-daughters, Valerie Coman of Austintown, Luanne Coman of Niles; her grandchildren, Eric (Morgan), Matthew (Kate), Ashley (Danny), Katelin (Chris), Jordan (Javier), Andrew (Ashley), Bruce (Shannon), Erika (Jason), Nikki, Noel, Mikey, and her brother, Dr. Donald (Rosemary) Dunning of Cleveland. Donna also leaves her companion, Bill Raymond, who was an important part of her life and his family; Bill Raymond, Jr. of Youngstown, Barbara (Bill) List of Youngstown, Cindy (Greg) Ellis of Ellsworth, Jeffrey (Tracy) Raymond of Austintown and Rita Raymond of Canfield and lastly she leaves her beloved dog, Tiffany.

Besides her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Coman whom she married April 14, 1976, died May 27, 2013.

Private services were held Saturday for the family.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Rd., Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements were handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

