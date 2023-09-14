WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Mackey, 78, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 13, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

Donna was born on February 20, 1945 in Ida Mae, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Lester S. and Julia P. Long.

She was a graduate of Monongah High School became a loving home maker after she married the love of her life, Charles Mackey on December 19, 1964.

She was strong woman of faith and a member of the Bolindale Christian Church. She founded the Bolindale Food Pantry. Most of all, she loved to be with her family.

Donna will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 58 years, Charles Mackey; daughters, Julie Marinkovich and Laurie VanFossen; grandchildren, Jacob and Jaison Marinkovich, Ashley and Drew (Samantha) VanFossen; great-grandchildren, Madylin, Katylin, and Alyvia; and her sister, Brenda (Mike) Mackey.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Tracey Mackey; son-in-law, Jack Marinkovich; and seven brothers and sisters.

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at Bolindale Christian Church located at 2749 Fairview St. SE in Warren. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Burial will take place at Howland Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bolindale Food Pantry located in the church.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Donna, please visit our floral store.