Donna L. Fletcher, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Fletcher, 74, passed away early Friday morning, February 21, 2020 at her home.

She was born December 2, 1945 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph and Louise (Orlandi) Mendish.

Donna retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 28 years.

She was a 1963 graduate of St. Xavier High School in Latrobe, Pennsylvania and then received her Bachelor’s Degree, Magna Cum Laude as an English Major from West Virginia University in 1966.

Donna loved golfing and volunteered at LPGA tournaments. She enjoyed all sports, especially attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. Donna was also a member of the bowling league with the post office.

Her husband, Frederick L. Fletcher, whom she married September 29, 1965, died November 29, 2015.

Donna is survived by her daughters, Dana Kosco and Darcy Fletcher, both of Youngstown; her son, Derick (Michelle) Fletcher of Canfield; her brother, Joseph (Bernadette) Mendish of Latrobe, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Emerson and Ethan Fletcher and Kyle (Megan) Kosco and Kamren Kosco; her great grandson, Henry; her sister-in-law, Linda (Gary) Klingensmith and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel, followed by the Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank the Nurses at Southern Care Hospice and the staff at Fresenius Dialysis in North Lima for their compassionate care and concern for Donna.

