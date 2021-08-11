Donna Jean Pflug, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Pflug, 72, of Columbiana passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Caprice Health Care.

Donna was born April 22, 1949, in Youngstown the daughter of the late Scott E. and Frances (Feenstra) Lewis.

She received her bachelor’s degree in Business Education from Youngstown State University.

Donna was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was also a member of Canfield United Methodist Church.

Her hobbies included gardening, craft shows, and collecting amethyst glass. Most of all, Donna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Donna leaves her husband Lynn Pflug, whom she married September 20, 1969, two sons, Gregory (Leigh) and Scot (Loretta) Pflug both of Austintown and one daughter, Melissa Szentes of Akron, two brothers, Ricky L (Bonnie) Lewis of Austintown and Raymond Lewis of Youngstown, as well as 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Roseann Lewis and a brother-in-law, Milton J.H. Pflug.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel, where services will be held at 3:00 p.m.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

