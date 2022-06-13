AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean McClemens, 80, of Austintown, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Austinwoods Health Care Center.

Born January 28, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, Donna was the daughter of Carl and Leona (Guy) Gransee.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Carl Gransee, Jr. and Kenneth Gransee, and her great-granddaughter Kendyl.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Clyde R. McClemens, Sr., whom she married February 25, 1960; her children Pamela (David) Davis, Clyde R. McClemens, Jr. and Ward (Barbara) McClemens; her grandchildren Justin Davis, Kristopher (Alisyn) Davis, Lauren McClemens, Marisa McClemens and Karissa McMurray; and her great-grandchildren Liam, Brendan, Sadie and Lincoln.



Donna was a homemaker and loved nothing more than being with her family. The love, time and devotion she gave to her grandchildren lives on in them.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, lay communion server, and was member of WELCA, the Needlebees and Bible Study.

She was an election committee member and served as a presiding judge, and she was a member of the Red Hat Society.

She loved doing crossword puzzles, sewing and the time she spent with her card club.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, 162 S Raccoon Road, Austintown, Ohio 44515, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

The family request memorial contributions be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Donna’s name.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

